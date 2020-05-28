Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Season Three; Animal Planet Announces Renewal and Quarantine Special

Animal Planet is going back to the Outback. The network just announced they’ve ordered a third season of Crikey! It’s the Irwins and a quarantine special.

The documentary series follows Bindi, Robert, and Terri Irwin as they work to animal conservation at Australia Zoo. Season three is set to debut later this year.

Stay at home orders become quite unique when home is a 1,000-acre zoo. This all-new Crikey! It’s the Irwins special features the Irwin family – Terri, Bindi, Chandler and Robert – as they provide Animal Planet audiences with a personal look at their work and new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic while taking care of the 1,200 animals they have dedicated their lives to at Australia Zoo during the zoo’s temporary closure. This special episode of CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS: LIFE IN LOCKDOWN premieres Saturday, June 27 at 10 PM ET/PT. Additionally, Animal Planet has greenlit season three of the series Crikey! It’s the Irwins which will premiere later this year.

Bindi and Chandler, who started their lives as husband and wife in mandatory shutdown in March, spend their honeymoon with Terri and Robert as the family creates emergency management plans to ensure the Australia Zoo animals remain healthy and properly taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic. And even though they’re in home-quarantine, the Irwins have never been busier as they overcome unexpected obstacles while running both Australia Zoo and Australia Zoo wildlife hospital, one of the world’s largest and busiest purpose-built wildlife hospitals that gives injured wildlife a second chance.

The award-winning series Crikey! It’s the Irwins premiered on Animal Planet in 2018 and features the Irwin family as they continue Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors who work together to protect and preserve our environment and its wildlife. With this mission in mind, the Irwins continue to take up the mantel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS: LIFE IN LOCKDOWN is produced for Animal Planet by Eureka where Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost and Rod Parker serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Erin Wanner is executive producer with Sarah Russell as supervising producer.”