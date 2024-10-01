Menu

No Good Deed: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Teaser for Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow Series

No Good Deed

No Good Deed has a premiere date. Netflix announced a December release date for the series with the release of a teaser video. Liz  Feldman (Dead to Me) created the eight-episode series.

Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, and Luke Wilson star in the Netflix series, which follows a couple as they try to sell their Los Angeles home-filled with dark secrets. Those wanting to buy have no idea.

The series will feature guest stars Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves, and Linda Lavin.

No Good Deed arrives on December 12th. The teaser for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives later this year?


