The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: CBS Series Cancelled; Franchise Ends in May 2026

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the entire Late Show franchise is coming to an end at the end of the upcoming season. Stephen Colbert announced the news during Thursday’s broadcast of the late-night series.

CBS released the following statement about ending the long-running series:

“”‘THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT’ will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘THE LATE SHOW’ franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount. Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist. The accomplishments of ‘THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT’ are memorable and significant in performance, quality and stature. With much gratitude, we look forward to honoring Stephen and celebrating the show over the next 10 months alongside its millions of fans and viewers.”

According to Deadline, Jimmy Kimmel responded to the news of the end of the late-night on his Instagram. He said, “Love you Stephen. F*ck you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

Check out Colbert’s video below.

What do you think? Do you watch this late-night series? Are you sad that the Late Show franchise is coming to a close?