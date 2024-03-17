NCIS: Origins: Mariel Molino (Promised Land) Joins CBS Prequel Series for 2024-25 Season

NCIS: Origins has added a female lead to its cast. Mariel Molino (The Watchful Eye, Promised Land) has joined the previously cast Austin Stowell. The new NCIS spin-off series, NCIS: Origins, will follow the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts his career as special agent at the NIS Camp Pendleton office. Mark Harmon is returning to the franchise to narrate the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the role Molino will play in the new CBS series:

“Molino will play Special Agent Lala Dominguez, a former Marine who navigates her 1990s male-dominated field with a steely resolve and a dark sense of humor. When a tormented Leroy Jethro Gibbs joins her team, the ensuing story between these two enigmatic outsiders is filled with sparks and turns that will keep the audience guessing.”

NCIS: Origins will air on CBS during the 2024-25 season. The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new NCIS spin-off series?