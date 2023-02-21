NCIS: Season 21; 2023-24 Renewal Announced for CBS Action Series

The team is staying on the job. CBS has renewed NCIS for a 21st year and the 2023-24 broadcast season.

A procedural drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, with Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, and Gary Cole. Following the departure of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a sharp and sarcastic former FBI agent, has taken over as lead of the NCIS team, a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Airing on Monday nights, the 20th season of NCIS averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.77 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series picks up 46% more viewers.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the NCIS TV series on CBS? Are you glad that this drama has been renewed for a 21st season? Did you think that it might be cancelled?

