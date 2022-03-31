NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14, 2022-23 Renewal for CBS Action Drama Series

Callen, Hanna, and the rest of the team will keep working into the 2022-23 television season. NCIS: Los Angeles has been renewed by CBS for a 14th season. The 13th season is airing on Sunday nights and will wrap on May 22nd.

An action-drama series, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

The 13th season of NCIS: Los Angeles averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.39 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series averages a 0.76 in the demo with 7.45 million, picking up 45% and 38%, respectively.

Today, CBS also renewed NCIS (season 20) and NCIS: Hawaii (season two) for the 2022-23 season.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan-favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show on CBS? Are you glad that this action series has been renewed for a 14th season?

