NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 12 Ratings



Though the ratings aren’t what they used to be, NCIS: Los Angeles has remained a popular TV show on CBS. But, when is it time to quit? Are 12 seasons enough or, should this show keep going and going, like the original NCIS series? Will NCIS: Los Angeles be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, Renée Felice Smith, Medalion Rahimi, and Caleb Castille. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith); Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.39 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the NCIS: Los Angeles TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season?