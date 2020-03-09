Menu

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 11 Ratings

NCIS: Los Angeles TV show on CBS: season 11 ratings (cancel or renew for season 12?)While NCIS: Los Angeles is frequently delayed during football season, the series was still a solid performer in the ratings for CBS last season. Will it continue to do well or, could the numbers drop off this year? Will NCIS: Los Angeles be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A military police procedural series, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, and Renée Felice Smith. The action drama centers on the NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner is a former Navy SEAL, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J). The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); and intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season 10 of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS averaged a 0.82 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the NCIS: Los Angeles TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season?



