Will Hetty keep the team going in the 11th season of the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Los Angeles is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles here.

A CBS military police procedural series, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, and Renée Felice Smith. The action drama centers on the NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner is a former Navy SEAL, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J). The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); and intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.





What do you think? Which season 11 episodes of the NCIS: Los Angeles TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.