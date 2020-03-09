Will Hetty keep the team going in the 11th season of the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Los Angeles is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles here.
A CBS military police procedural series, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, and Renée Felice Smith. The action drama centers on the NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner is a former Navy SEAL, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J). The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); and intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.
What do you think? Which season 11 episodes of the NCIS: Los Angeles TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
I love the show, but I despised Hetty’s replacement. Horrible story hope not to see to 2 ladies, I wud hate to stop watching the show; I miss Granger. I love all the characters! I like Fatima.
Keep the show going. They could dial down the stupid comedy from Olsen however. It has become ridiculous stupidity.
More seasons please! I love this show.
I love NCIS LA I’m concerned about who will replace Heddy. Nell doesn’t have the strong background and Callen I don’t think has the diplomacy. But I don’t want the past two ladies back either.
Keep the show going
When are you going to put NCIS Los Angeles BACK on the lineup?????????? COME ON CBS this is the best show PLEASE put it back on. You put NCIS New Orleans in its Monday night slot. I’ve been watching reruns on ION at least they know what the viewers want to watch. Wake up CBS
HETTY needs more air time she makes the show!!!
One of our favorite tv shows. We would really hate to see it go off. We even enjoy the reruns.
This show is my second favorite show please keep it going.
Is ther going to be a season 12, Please Advise.
Season 11 resumes 2/16. It hasn’t been cancelled or renewed for season 12 yet.
Please renew NCISLA. I await the return of Anna and her father (he added a comic relief and good story line). G and Sam are my favorite team.
I love the whole cast! I hope they’re on for many more seasons!
And please, please renewed this amazing showe much love from Europe Belgrade Serbia
I hope to be a season 12 my favorite showe
S12 and more seasons, please…..
DO NOT cancel this show. its the only show on tv (Except CIS) New Orleans where I know all of the characters and I look for one channel any channel, to carry any episode. What ever the process is to keep in on TV please let me know. I will be heart broken if these talented actors go off the air. There is so much junk on TV. I don’t know what else to watch if these two programs are not on.