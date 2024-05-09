Chicago Fire: Season 13; Eamonn Walker Steps Down as NBC Series Regular

Firehouse 51 is losing another one of its own. Eamonn Walker is stepping down as a series regular for season 13 of Chicago Fire. He will still recur in the series.

His exit will be explained in the season 12 finale, which will air later this month. Walker has appeared on the NBC drama since its beginning.

Starring Walker, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith, the series follows the first responders of Chicago’s Firehouse 51.

Deadline shared the following about Walker’s exit:

“While there have been multiple cast changes of late on OneChicago, we understand that the decision to step back was his own. The Boden character is still very much alive and well, sources said, and Walker is expected to return to the show in a recurring capacity in the future. Fans will find more clarity regarding what’s been happening with Boden and his plans moving forward in the Season 12 finale “Never Say Goodbye” airing on May 22. The character has been on a short leave of absence due to personal family matters leaving Severide (Taylor Kinney) in charge but will return for the finale.”

