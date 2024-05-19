FBI, FBI: Most Wanted: Cast Members to Appear in Fewer Episodes for 2024-25

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are the latest television shows to face budget cuts. To cut costs, it has been revealed that fans will see less of their favorite cast members next season.

Deadline said that cast members are losing two episodes. FBI: International cast members are not facing the same cuts.

The following was revealed about the cuts the two Dick Wolf dramas are facing:

“For the upcoming 22-episode seasons of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, series regulars will be “guaranteed” payment for 20 episodes, which means that the producers likely will use them in that many in order to utilize the savings because actors will have to be paid extra for additional installments. As to why the reduction only applies to FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, they are more expensive because they film in the US and have larger regular casts (5-6 members) with big names, including Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza (FBI) and Dylan McDermott, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted).”

CBS renewed all three FBI shows in April. Premiere dates for their upcoming series will be announced later.

