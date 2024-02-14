FBI: Most Wanted: Season Five Ratings

Two years ago, FBI: Most Wanted was given a two-year renewal. This is the final year of that order. Is the whole FBI franchise sure to be renewed, or could CBS decide to change things up for 2024-25? Will FBI: Most Wanted be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (McDermott) is the team’s charming but formidable leader. He started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective, Special Agent Ray Cannon (Hodge); and the team’s newest member, Special Agent Nina Chase (VanSanten), who has experience in undercover work and is skilled with cars.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.08 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



What do you think? Do you like the FBI: Most Wanted TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?