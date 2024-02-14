FBI: International: Season Three Ratings

FBI: International is the newest show in the Dick Wolf-created franchise, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have to earn its place on the CBS primetime schedule. The show’s ratings were mediocre last season. Will they improve this time around? Will FBI: International be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise and stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world to track and neutralize threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader, and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and uses his accounting background well, while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Willis) is a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background and liaises with each host country they inhabit. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Special Agent Amanda Tate (Wolfe), a confident and tech-savvy intel analyst who stays quick on her feet and remains calm amid chaos.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/14 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of FBI: International on CBS averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.67 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the FBI: International TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?