The Voice: Season 25 Ratings

For the first time in The Voice’s history, a pair of coaches are presiding over the same team. Perhaps this is the start of a whole new direction for the show. It’s also worth noting that three of the five coaches are country artists this season. One has to wonder if this move will positively or negatively affect the ratings somehow. Will The Voice be cancelled or renewed for season 26? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper return to coach in season 25 and are joined by country pop duo Dan + Shay. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: The Monday episodes of season 23 of The Voice on NBC (which aired in Spring 2023) averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.80 million viewers. The Tuesday episodes of season 23 of The Voice averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.19 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



