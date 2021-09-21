The Voice: Season 21 Ratings



For the first time since 2012, NBC is airing just one cycle of The Voice this season. Will this scheduling move or the addition of Ariana Grande give this series a boost in the ratings? Could The Voice be cancelled or is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 22 and 2022-23? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 21 and are joined by Ariana Grande, a former guest performer. This season’s battle advisors are Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Dierks Bentley (Team Blake), and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 48 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (12 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. In the end, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/21 update:

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season 19 of The Voice on NBC (which aired in Fall 2020) averaged a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.33 million viewers. On Tuesdays, The Voice averaged a 0.98 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.35 million viewers.

