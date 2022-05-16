Menu

The Voice: Season 22 Renewal; Coaches Set for NBC Singing Competition Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Voice TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

The Voice has been renewed for its 22nd season which will air this fall and NBC has announced the judges. Viewers of the singing competition will see Blake Shelton and John Legend joined by returning judge Gwen Stefani, and new judge Camila Cabello. Cabello is replacing Kelly Clarkson on the panel.

NBC and the judges announced the panel via social media. Check out the reveal below.

The Voice will once again only air one cycle instead of two during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see a new season of The Voice this fall?



Nash

A bit disappointed with them adding Camilla after her racist comments.

John Parkyn

Look forward to seeing it in fall season. Never missed any episodes of it this.

