The Voice: Season 22 Renewal; Coaches Set for NBC Singing Competition Series

The Voice has been renewed for its 22nd season which will air this fall and NBC has announced the judges. Viewers of the singing competition will see Blake Shelton and John Legend joined by returning judge Gwen Stefani, and new judge Camila Cabello. Cabello is replacing Kelly Clarkson on the panel.

NBC and the judges announced the panel via social media. Check out the reveal below.

The Voice will once again only air one cycle instead of two during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see a new season of The Voice this fall?