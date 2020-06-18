The Voice: Season 19; NBC Show Renewal Confirmed for 2020-21 Season

The Voice continues to make some noise. NBC has confirmed they’ve renewed the music TV series for a 19th season which will debut sometime this fall.

Hosted by Carson Daly, the long-running competition series pits aspiring singers against each other in a series of vocal challenges. Season 18 coaches include John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani will return in season 19 and replace Jonas.

The Monday editions of the 18th season of The Voice averaged a 1.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.91 million viewers. Compared to the Mondays of season 16 (Spring 2019), that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. The Tuesday editions averaged a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.59 million viewers. Compared to the Tuesdays of season 16 (Spring 2019), that’s down by 14% and 6%, respectively.

Nine years after its debut, The Voice is NBC‘s top-rated non-scripted TV show for the 2019-20 season. The peacock network hasn’t confirmed that the series will return for a 20th season during the 2020-21 season but, given the show’s ratings, it seems all but guaranteed.

What do you think? Do you watch The Voice TV show on NBC? Who is your favorite coach? Will you be watching season 19?