Airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is a singing competition series that’s hosted by Carson Daly and airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 19 and are joined by Gwen Stefani (who last judged in season 17). This season’s battle advisors are Leon Bridges (Team Kelly), Miguel (Team Legend), Kane Brown (Team Blake), and Julia Michaels (Team Gwen). The competition is divided into four stages: blind auditions (including the return of the “block”), battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances.



The Monday editions of the 19th season of The Voice averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.20 million viewers. Compared to the Mondays of season 17 (which aired Fall 2019), that’s down by 8% in the demo and up by .68% in viewership.

As of October 21, 2020, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew The Voice for season 20? The network hasn’t announced that the series will have a Spring 2021 cycle but, unless something unexpected happens to prevent it, I’m sure it will happen. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Voice cancellation or renewal news.



