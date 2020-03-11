Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is a singing competition that’s hosted by Carson Daly. It typically airs twice weekly — on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 18 and are joined by a former battle advisor, Nick Jonas. This season’s battle advisors are Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Joe and Kevin Jonas (Team Nick), Ella Mai (Team Legend), and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake). The competition is divided into five stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performances.



The Monday editions of the 18th season of The Voice averages a 1.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.91 million viewers. Compared to the Mondays of season 16 (Spring 2019), that’s down by 4% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership.

The Tuesday editions of the 18th season of The Voice averages a 1.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.57 million viewers. Compared to the Tuesdays of season 16 (Spring 2019), that’s up by 11% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, The Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew The Voice for season 19? This series remains one of the top-rated shows on network television. I have no doubt that NBC will renew it for cycles 19 and 20 for the 2020-21 season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Voice cancellation or renewal news.



