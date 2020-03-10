The Voice: Season 18 Ratings

There are a few changes this time around for The Voice. For one thing, Nick Jonas has joined the series as a coach. Secondly, NBC is airing far fewer Tuesday installments than usual. Will these changes affect the ratings or, will it be business as usual? Will the ratings rise or fall? Is The Voice essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 19? Stay tuned.

Airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is a singing competition that’s hosted by Carson Daly. It typically airs twice weekly — on Monday and Tuesday nights. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton return to coach in season 18 and are joined by a former battle advisor, Nick Jonas. This season’s battle advisors are Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Joe and Kevin Jonas (Team Nick), Ella Mai (Team Legend), and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake). The competition is divided into five stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performances.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The Monday editions of season 16 of The Voice on NBC averaged a 1.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.67 million viewers. The Tuesday editions averaged a 1.22 rating with 8.07 million.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the The Voice TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 19th season?