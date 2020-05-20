Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: DC’s Stargirl, The Voice, FBI, The Masked Singer, Story of Soaps

Published:

DC's Stargirl TV show on DC Universer and The CW: canceled or renewed?

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 ratings — New episodes: DC’s Stargirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Voice. Specials: After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith and The Story of Soaps. Reruns: The Voice, The Masked Singer, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



1
Brian
Reader
Brian

LOL so much for Star Girl..but i could have told CW it was going to flop BIG!. The most ridiculous show yet from them..Who even runs this network?? do they have any clue? NOT!

May 20, 2020 12:34 pm
