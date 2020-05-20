Blood & Treasure: Season Two; CBS Drama Series May Be Held for Fall 2020

The networks are looking at their fall schedules and trying to prepare for the possibility of Covid-19 keeping production shutdown for a longer period of time. Blood & Treasure is one of the shows in limbo. The series started production on its second season in October, and it is assumed that production wrapped before the shutdown started in March.

Blood & Treasure was set to premiere its new season over the summer, but it might be held in the can until the fall. CBS Entertainment President, Kelly Kahl, said the following about their plans, per Deadline:

“We have many options, you’ve seen how we’ve been able to be nimble over the last few weeks. We have a lot of options at our disposal and since the merger, we’ve got even more options, so whenever we can get our shows together, leading up to that, we’re not going to be airing a test pattern on any nights. We’re keeping our options open.”

What do you think? Do you want to see season two of Blood & Treasure?