Very Cavallari: Star Ends E! Reality Show, No Season Four

Very Cavallari is coming to an end. The star of the series, Kristin Cavallari, has decided to end the reality series after three seasons, per Deadline. She posted about her decision on her Instagram.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

E! confirmed the show ending. Cavallari said the following about her decision to end the series:

Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, announced they were divorcing in April.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Are you sad to hear it is ending?