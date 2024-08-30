Thursday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Lucky 13, Master of Illusion, Law & Order, NCAA Football

Thursday, August 29, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother, Press Your Luck, Lucky 13, Masters of Illusion, and World’s Funniest Animals. Sports: NCAA Football: North Carolina at Minnesota Reruns: The Conners, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Fire Country, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order.



Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



