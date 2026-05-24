The Rainmaker: Season Two; Libby Kay & Liam O’Halloran to Recur on USA Network Drama Series

The Rainmaker has added two more to its season two cast. According to Deadline, Libby Kay and Liam O’Halloran have joined the USA Network series inspired by the John Grisham novel.

Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs, and Robyn Cara starred in the series’ first season, which followed Rudy Baylor as he tried his first case after leaving law school. Season two of The Rainmaker will have him facing a new foe played by Merle Dandridge.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“In recurring roles, Kay will play Megan Grenier, the razor-sharp right hand to cutthroat attorney Amanda Vonn (Merle Dandridge), and O’Halloran as Boone McCready, a rising star pitcher on the team that Tom Cassidy, Bruiser’s ex-husband, coaches.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this USA Network series? Do you plan to watch season two?