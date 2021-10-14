The Sinner: Season Four Ratings

At this point, USA Network has very few original scripted series left on the air. Will that fact impact The Sinner’s chances of being renewed for another year? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A mystery crime drama, The Sinner TV show stars Bill Pullman, Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong with Jessica Hecht and Michael Mosley. Season four finds now-retired detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago. He travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of The Sinner on USA Network averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 651,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Sinner TV series on USA Network? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?