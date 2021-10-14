The Sinner: Season Five? Has the USA Network TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is Harry Ambrose done this time? Has The Sinner TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on USA Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Sinner, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network cable channel, The Sinner stars Bill Pullman, Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong with Jessica Hecht and Michael Mosley. Season four finds now-retired detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago. He travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Sinner averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 379,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 42% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Sinner stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 14, 2021, The Sinner has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew The Sinner for season five? The channel has very few scripted originals so my sense is that, if Pullman wants to continue, the show will be renewed. The big drop in ratings is concerning, however. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Sinner cancellation or renewal news.



