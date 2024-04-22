Suits: LA: John Amos, Victoria Justice, and Kevin Weisman to Guest in NBC Spin-Off Pilot

Suits: LA has announced three guest stars for the pilot of the spin-off series. John Amos, Victoria Justice and Kevin Weisman will appear in the episode.

Starring Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Troy Winbush, the series is a spin-off of Suits set in Los Angeles and will follow Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who’s trying to reinvent himself.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play in the possible NBC series:

“Amos is playing himself as a client at Ted’s firm who also has a longstanding friendship with Ted. Justice is playing Dylan Pryor, a young movie star who’s confident and ambitious. She’s on the way up and looking to be represented by Ted. Weisman is playing Lester Thompson, a smart and powerful man who is used to getting his way. He’s just been charged with murder and has to listen to others to stay out of prison.”

