Suits LA: Bryan Greenberg and Alice Lee Join NBC Pilot, Stephen Amell Talks Potential Spin-Off Series

The Suits: LA series has had more added to its cast. Bryan Greenberg and Alice Lee have joined Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Troy Winbush in the Suits spin-off series.

NBC ordered the pilot for the series in February, and the series will follow Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor trying to reinvent himself in Los Angeles.

TV Line revealed that Lee will play “Leah, a young associate attorney at Black Lane Law who has been assigned to work with (or, as it turns out, for) entertainment attorney Erica Rollins.”

As for Greenberg, Deadline revealed he will play “Rick Dodsen, Ted Black’s protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).”

In a recent interview, Amell also spoke about the series, and he said the new series will have the same Suits feel with the same team in place from the original series. He also said the following, per Deadline:

“The script is great. The cast, most of which has been announced on your website, is really excellent. Both Lex [Scott Davis] and Josh [McDermitt], who I got a chance to do chemistry reads with, are sensational. So I’m trying to focus on what is directly in front of me, and what’s directly in front of me is a pilot script with more words per page than I have said in my entire career, by a factor of five. I’m just going to be a bit of a nervous wreck until we actually get on set and start shooting, which is in just about 27 days. Whatever, who’s counting?”

What do you think? Are you hoping NBC picks up this Suits spin-off?