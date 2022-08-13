Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three; Camilla Belle and Gus Halper Join NBC Series

Law & Order: Organized Crime is adding more faces to its cast for season three. Camilla Belle and Gus Halper join Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger on the series, which follows Elliot Stabler (Meloni) and the Organized Crime unit of the NYPD.

Deadline reported that “Belle and Halper will portray New York City power couple Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, respectively.” No other details about their characters have been revealed.

Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello were added to the series’ cast earlier this summer. Law & Order: Organized Crime returns to NBC on September 22nd.

