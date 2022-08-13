Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three; Camilla Belle and Gus Halper Join NBC Series

by Regina Avalos,

Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Law & Order: Organized Crime is adding more faces to its cast for season three. Camilla Belle and Gus Halper join Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger on the series, which follows Elliot Stabler (Meloni) and the Organized Crime unit of the NYPD.

Deadline reported that “Belle and Halper will portray New York City power couple Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, respectively.” No other details about their characters have been revealed.

Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello were added to the series’ cast earlier this summer. Law & Order: Organized Crime returns to NBC on September 22nd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this NBC crime drama?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x