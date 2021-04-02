Can Stabler make a difference in the first season of the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Law & Order: Organized Crime is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime here.

An NBC police procedural series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Nicky Torchia, Michael Rivera, and Ibrahim Renno recur. For 12 seasons of SVU, NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) worked for Manhattan’s 16th Precinct and was partnered with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). In the spin-off, Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime following the loss of his wife, Kathy, in a car bomb that was meant for him. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler aims to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Law & Order: Organized Crime should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.