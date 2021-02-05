Law & Order: Organized Crime, Manifest, Good Girls, Zoey’s: NBC Sets 2021 Premiere Dates

The peacock network has announced the return dates for three existing TV series, as well as a much-anticipated new series’ premiere.

On Sunday, March 7th, NBC will launch the fourth season of dramedy Good Girls. It will be paired with fourth season episodes of Ellen’s Game of Games, which will relocate from Monday nights. Season two of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which goes on a hiatus after next Tuesday’s episode, will return on Sunday, March 28th.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, the new crime drama starring Christopher Meloni, will launch on Thursday, April 1st as part of a crossover event with Law & Order: SVU. That night will also see the fourth season debut of Manifest. For the first time in many years, NBC won’t be airing any comedy series on Thursday nights.

Here are some additional details:

NBC’S ‘LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME’ HITS THE STREETS THURSDAY, APRIL 1 AS PART OF HISTORIC CROSSOVER WITH ‘LAW & ORDER: SVU’

“Good Girls” Brings the Drama on Sunday, March 7 While “Manifest” Touches Down April 1

Golden Globe Nominee Jane Levy and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Shifts to Sundays Beginning March 28

“Ellen’s Game of Games” Moves to Sundays Starting March 7

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Feb. 4, 2021 – NBC is reuniting two of the most popular members of the NYPD in TV history with a must-watch April 1 crossover that will serve as the launch of the highly anticipated new Dick Wolf drama, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

A two-hour television event set for Thursday, April 1, this crossover between “Law & Order: SVU” (9 p.m.) and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (10 p.m.) will finally bring back together Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, played by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

In other scheduling news on the scripted side, “Good Girls” will make its season four premiere on Sunday, March 7 at 10 p.m. as Beth, Ruby and Annie get together once again as the stakes for everyone gets higher and higher.

“Manifest” is back for season three on Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m. asking what happened to the passengers on Flight 828.

Newly crowned Golden Globe Award nominee Jane Levy and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will go on a brief hiatus after Tuesday night’s episode and then return with a new date and time – Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning March 28.

And on the unscripted side, “Ellen’s Game of Games” will shift from Mondays to Sundays beginning March 7 at 9 p.m. before moving to 8 p.m. on March 28.The scheduling updates are as follows:

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

7 p.m. – “The Voice” (R)

9 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (Season four premiere)

“GOOD GIRLS” (SEASON 4 PREMIERE)

“Good Girls” follows suburban moms Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) who, at a loss over how to solve their various crippling financial troubles, decide to rob a supermarket in a heist that attracts the attention of a local gang leader, Rio.

The stakes get higher in season four as the Secret Service closes in on our women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.

Jenna Bans (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”) serves as executive producer and co -showrunner alongside Bill Krebs, executive producer and co-showrunner. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Mark Wilding and Carla Banks-Waddles also executive produce.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

7 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (R)

8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Time period premiere)

9 p.m. – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls”

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

8 p.m. – “Manifest” (Season three premiere)

9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (series premiere)

“MANIFEST” (SEASON 3 PREMIERE)

“Manifest” returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828?

Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

“Manifest” stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers. “Manifest” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

“LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME” (SERIES PREMIERE)

Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

The cast features Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime”was created by Dick Wolf, who will executive produce along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.