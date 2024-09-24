Warrior: Staying Cancelled; Season Four Not Happening at Netflix

There’s bad new for fans of Warrior who were hoping for a fourth season revival from Netflix. The streaming service will not save the cancelled Max series.

Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Taslim, Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, Miranda Raison, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yun star in the Warrior series, which follows a Chinese immigrant who moves to San Francisco during the 1870s.

Max cancelled the series after three seasons and 30 episodes in December 2023. Netflix picked up the existing seasons with the option to order a fourth season. When Warrior arrived on Netflix, the series landed on the streamer’s Top 10, with season one reaching the 80th most-watched TV show of the year’s first half.

However, What’s on Netflix is now reporting that it appears a deal could not be worked out to continue the series.

Taslim, who played Li Yong on the show, revealed the following about the future of the series on social media:

“So many times, wherever I go, people come to me and say thank you for Warrior. Now I know the true meaning of an actor. It goes way above entertainment. Season 3 is our last season, we don’t have the chance to continue the story. But still so grateful. Thank You.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Warrior TV series? Were you hoping a fourth season would be made for Netflix?