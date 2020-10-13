Warrior: Season Two Ratings

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cinemax wouldn’t be ordering original shows in the future. Asa result, the Warrior series may already be considered to be cancelled at the cable channel. Unless another outlet rescues it and orders a third season, it appears that season two will be the end, regardless of its ratings. Could Warrior still survive? Stay tuned.

An action crime drama, Warrior stars Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Taslim, Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, Miranda Raison, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung. The series follows Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm (Koji), who arrives in San Francisco in 1878, during the Tong Wars, to look for his sister, Mai Ling (Doan). As a gifted fighter, it’s not long before one of the most powerful organized crime families (known as a tong) in Chinatown recruits Ah Sahm to be its hatchet man. Season two follows rival Chinatown tongs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii, as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese racism that threatens to destroy them all. After barely surviving last season’s disastrous showdown, Ah Sahm is back with the Hop Wei and determined to wreak vengeance on Long Zii’s new leader. The series is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Warrior on Cinemax averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 133,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



