Warrior: Season Three; Cinemax Action Series Renewed But Moving to HBO Max

The Cinemax series that’s based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee will continue. The Warrior TV show has been continued for a third season but is moving to the HBO Max streaming service.

An action crime drama, Warrior stars Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Taslim, Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, Miranda Raison, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung. The series follows Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm (Koji), who arrives in San Francisco in 1878, during the Tong Wars, to look for his sister, Mai Ling (Doan). As a gifted fighter, it’s not long before one of the most powerful organized crime families (known as a tong) in Chinatown recruits Ah Sahm to be its hatchet man. Season two follows rival Chinatown tongs, the Hop Wei and the Long Zii, as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese racism that threatens to destroy them all. After barely surviving last season’s disastrous showdown, Ah Sahm is back with the Hop Wei and determined to wreak vengeance on Long Zii’s new leader.

Airing on Friday nights on Cinemax, the second season of Warrior averaged a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 70,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 63% in the demo and down by 47% in viewership. Season two finished airing in December.

With low ratings and the fact that Cinemax has gotten out of the original series business, it seemed likely that Warrior would be cancelled. Today, it was announced that the show had been renewed for year three on HBO Max — where viewers can also see the first two seasons. A premiere date for season three has not been revealed yet.

Here’s the announcement:

Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max quote: "'WARRIOR' introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji. We can't wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max." Shannon Lee, Executive Producer, Bruce Lee Entertainment quote: "Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!" The series returned for its ten-episode second season October 2, 2020 on Cinemax. Hailed as "the most underrated action series of the century" by Inverse, Vanity Fair called it a "handsome, adrenalized ride" that "breathes vivid life into aspects of America's past," and The Ringer highlighted it as a "supremely kick-ass" series with "impressively choreographed fight sequences."

