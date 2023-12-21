Network: Cinemax, Max

Episodes: 30 (hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: April 5, 2019 — August 17, 2023.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

TV show description:

From creator Jonathan Tropper, the Warrior TV show is based on the writings of the late martial artist extraordinaire Bruce Lee. The action drama kicks off in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1878 during the Tong Wars. The Tongs were Chinese organized crime factions.

Warrior centers on new Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm (Koji), who has come to the US in search of his sister, Mai Ling (Doan). As a gifted fighter, Ah Sahm is soon spotted by a fixer named Chao (Lee), who introduces him to Young Jun (Tobin), the son of the brutal Hop Wei Tong’s leader, Father Jun (Yung). They then brand Ah Sahm and bring him to a brothel, where he befriends a well-connected courtesan named Ah Toy (Cheng). It is not long before Ah Sahm becomes a tong hatchet man.

Although some tongs are trying to avoid an opium war, San Francisco Deputy Mayor Walter Buckley (Kirkwood) is agitating for one. Meanwhile, Mayor Samuel Blake (McKay) assigns Police Sergeant “Big Bill” O’Hara (Bew) to create a Chinatown squad.

O’Hara recruits southerner Richard Henry Lee (Weston-Jones) for his team and realizes they will also have to deal with heightened friction between the Chinese and the white dock workers, the latter of which are led by tough Irishman Dylan Leary (Jagger).

Inherent in the story is the racial tension between Chinese and Irish immigrants struggling to chase the dream in WASP-controlled America.

Series Finale:

Episode #30 — A Window of F*cking Opportunity

When the Secret Service makes its final raid into the Tong counterfeiting operation, Ah Sahm finds himself forced to choose between his brothers in the Hop Wei and a future with Yan Mi.

First aired: August 17, 2023.

