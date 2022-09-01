Warrior: Season Three; HBO Max Adds 10 Actors in Recurring Roles for Crime Drama Series

Warrior is adding 10 new faces in recurring roles for the upcoming third season. Telly Leung, Kevin Otto, Adam Rayner, Nick Cordileone, Dominique Maher, Neels Claasen, Sean Marco, Jazzara Jaslyn, Colin Moss, and Sizo Mahlangu are all joining the crime drama. Warrior has moved to HBO Max after two seasons on Cinemax.

Starring Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Taslim, Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, Miranda Raison, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung, the series follows the life of a Chinese immigrant after he moves to San Francisco during the 1870s.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play on the HBO Max series, per Deadline:

Telly Leung as Marcel, a nomadic Chinese nightclub singer, working on the Barbary Coast; Kevin Otto as Horace Clark, Bill’s (Kieran Bew) condescending brother-in-law and owner of a successful cement factory; Adam Rayner as Douglas Strickland III, a ruthless railroad baron and an old friend of Nellie’s husband; Nick Cordileone as Edmund Mosely, a Secret Service agent who comes to San Francisco to pursue an important case. Dominique Maher as Catherine Archer, a political booster who takes an interest in Mayor Buckley; Neels Claasen as Benjamin Atwood, the newly-appointed Chief of the San Francisco Police; Sean Marco as Stewart Gumm, Mayor Buckley’s conniving right-hand man; Jazzara Jaslyn as Eliza Pendleton, a wealthy socialite who takes an interest in Mai Ling; Colin Moss as Franklin Thayer, a charismatic candidate for San Francisco Mayor; Sizo Mahlangu as Isaac, the ruthless lieutenant to Happy Jack and a notorious Barbary Coast gangster.

A premiere date for Warrior season three will be announced later.

