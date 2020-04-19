Vulture Watch

A Cinemax action drama, Warrior stars Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung. The series follows Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm (Koji), who arrives in San Francisco in 1878, during the Tong Wars, to look for his sister, Mai Ling (Doan). As a gifted fighter, it is not long before one of the local organized crime factions, known as a tong, recruits Ah Sahm to be its hatchet man. The story also centers on the racial tensions of the time between Chinese and Irish immigrants, and their dealings with the cops and politicos.



The first season of Warrior averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 133,000 viewers. Learn how Warrior stacks up against the other Cinemax TV shows.



Will Cinemax cancel or renew Warrior for season two? The ratings have been very low so I'm leaning toward a cancellation but it's hard to tell with Cinemax. They've renewed some very low-rated series.

update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Warrior cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/24/19 update: The Warrior TV show has been renewed for a second season on Cinemax.



