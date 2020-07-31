Savage Kingdom: Season Four Renewal and Premiere Announced National Geographic

Savage Kingdom is sticking around! National Geographic has announced the fourth season renewal of this dramatic wildlife series, and the new episodes will begin airing in August.

National Geographic Channel revealed more about the new season in a press release:

“In the epic fourth season of Emmy-nominated SAVAGE KINGDOM, narrated by Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”), comes the eagerly awaited real-life drama from the heart of Mombo, Northern Botswana, where peace never lasts long, and power comes with a price. Since the tumultuous aftermath of the previous season, the Kingdom’s kings and queens return to purge the land of hyena rule and regain their rightful control. The worst drought in years has devastated the area, making it the perfect breeding ground for a warzone. The tables are turning; dominance is shifting; and every player in this “Game of Thrones” must fight not only to survive but to defend his or her rightful place in an ever-changing, cutthroat kingdom. As more lions, leopards and African wild dogs enter this bloody battlefield to fight for their share of the power, only the strongest and most audacious can be victorious. War is the heartbeat of the SAVAGE KINGDOM; the story of life is written in blood; power is everything; and there can be only one ruler … right?”

The fourth season of Savage Kingdom arrives on August 14th.

