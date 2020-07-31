The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.: Cast Cancelled 1990s Western Comedy to Reunite

Menu

The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. is having a reunion. The cast is reuniting tonight, July 31st at 8:00 PM ET, for a live reading of the pilot script.

Bruce Campbell, Julius Carry, and Christian Clemenson star in the 1990s sci-fi western comedy series, which aired a total of 27 episodes on FOX.

Here are more details about the reunion:

The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. is the beloved, critically acclaimed sci-fi western series that ran for one glorious season in 1993 (back when TV seasons might have 27 episodes!). Brisco brought hope, humor, and heroics to a generation of fans and fictional townfolk. Now, when the world needs those things again, Brisco is back, running head-long and heart-hearty into a rerun of his very first episode!

Brisco stars Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead; Burn Notice), Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl), Christian Clemenson (Turn: Washington’s Spies), John Pyper-Ferguson (Suits), and TV legend John Astin (The Addams Family), and co-creator and showrunner Carlton Cuse (Locke & Key; Lost) reunite for a live table read of Brisco’s first adventure and a conversation about the show that means so much to them.

With special guest stars: Khary Payton (The Walking Dead; Teen Titans Go!), Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears; Jurassic World), Ana Villafañe (New Amsterdam), Baron Vaughn (Grace & Frankie; MST3K), Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!), Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place), Richard Kind (Inside Out), Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show; Lost), and Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton; Station 19).


What do you think? Were you a fan of The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. series? Will you check out the reunion?


Loved this show wish it would come back

July 31, 2020 10:49 am
