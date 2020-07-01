Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Pitch: Stars of Cancelled Baseball Series Reunite to Promote Streaming on Hulu

by Regina Avalos,

Pitch TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Pitch ended after just one season on FOX, and now that season has landed on Hulu. To promote the arrival of the series on the streaming service, Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, reunited to do a short clip.

In the clip, Bunbury is in character pitching while Gosselaar is sitting and chiding her performance. Check out the tweet featuring the video from Hulu below.

The series aired 10 episodes during Fall 2016.

What do you think? Did you watch the FOX baseball series below? Will you watch it again on Hulu?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.