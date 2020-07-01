Pitch: Stars of Cancelled Baseball Series Reunite to Promote Streaming on Hulu

Pitch ended after just one season on FOX, and now that season has landed on Hulu. To promote the arrival of the series on the streaming service, Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, reunited to do a short clip.

In the clip, Bunbury is in character pitching while Gosselaar is sitting and chiding her performance. Check out the tweet featuring the video from Hulu below.

The series aired 10 episodes during Fall 2016.

What do you think? Did you watch the FOX baseball series below? Will you watch it again on Hulu?