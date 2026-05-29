Sugar: Season Two Trailer; Apple TV Previews Return of Colin Farrell Drama Series

Sugar returns next month, and now viewers are getting a better look at what’s next on the crime drama. Apple TV has released a trailer for season two of the series.

Colin Farrell stars in the series, and he will be joined by Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, and Sasha Calle for season two.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

““Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Season two ushers in the return of Los Angeles’ iconic private detective and film connoisseur John Sugar, played by Farrell, who takes on a new missing persons case — searching for the older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer — all while continuing the search for his beloved missing sister. As the investigation expands into a citywide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what’s right? In addition to Farrell, the second season of “Sugar” introduces a brand-new cast that includes Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly and Sasha Calle, along with special guest star Shea Whigham. Season two of “Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.”

Sugar returns on June 19th. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch its second season?