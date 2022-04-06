Physical: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Apple TV+ Dark Comedy Series

Physical has a premiere date for its second season. Apple TV+ has announced that the dark comedy series will return in June. Starring Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci Paul Sparks, and Murray Bartlett, the series is set in the 1980s during the rise of the fitness industry.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today released a first-look at the sophomore season of Physical, the acclaimed dark comedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the highly anticipated 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 3 with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Season two finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire. In addition to Byrne, Physical stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks. Joining the all-star ensemble cast for season two is Critics Choice Award-winner Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) in the new role of “Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Green,” a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial. Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, “Physical” is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie and Byrne.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Physical on Apple TV+?