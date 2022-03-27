Bad Sisters: Apple TV+ Reveals Cast and Photo for New Dark Comedy Series

Bad Sisters is coming to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has announced the cast and released a photo (above) from the new dark comedy series.

Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, and Sarah Greene will make up the cast for the series, which will follow a group of siblings as they deal with the death of their parents.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release:

“Apple TV+ announced the title and cast, and unveiled a first-look at Bad Sisters, its highly anticipated 10 episode series from Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Shining Vale) which is set to debut later this year. A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, the series will star Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland, Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes, The Luminaries) as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (Dracula, The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Frank of Ireland, Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent, The Pursuit of Love) and newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster). Bad Sisters is produced by Merman productions and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and her Merman production company.”

A premiere date for the dark comedy series will be announced later.

