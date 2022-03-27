Teen Wolf: Ian Bohen & Khylin Rhambo Join Paramount+ Reunion Movie

The Teen Wolf reunion movie has added five more actors to its cast – including two more returns from the original MTV series. Ian Bohen (above) and Kylin Rhambo are returning for the movie, which started production last week.

The film will be released on Paramount+ with the characters facing a new threat in Beacon Hills. Bohen and Rhambo are joining Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry in the film.

Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, and Amy Lin Workman have also been cast in the reunion movie as new faces. One big return is still pending. Tyler Hoechlin is still in talks to return, per Deadline.

Mattis will play his teen son in the reunion film, but Hoechlin is busy playing Superman on The CW series Superman & Lois. That series was just renewed for a third season.

A release date for the Teen Wolf movie will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of the Teen Wolf characters?