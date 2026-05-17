Chopped Castaways, 100 Cooks, Dan the Donut Man: Food Network Teases New TV Series

Food Network is gearing up for the rest of its year with new competition shows and more, including Chopped Castaways, 100 Cooks, and a Wildcard Kitchen spin-off.

Food Network revealed the following about its new lineup:

“Chopped Castaways – NEW SERIES

Premiered Tuesday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by Ted Allen, the eight-episode series strands 12 elite chefs on a remote island, where survival skills are just as critical as culinary talent. Battling the elements across two grueling cooking rounds each week, competitors must build a working kitchen from basic supplies, earn their signature Chopped ingredient baskets through intense physical challenges, and cook entirely over open fire. Culinary heavyweights Gabe Bertaccini, Maneet Chauhan and Marcus Samuelsson serve as judges throughout the arced competition, offering guidance while deciding who advances – and who is chopped. The season begins as a team competition before dissolving into an individual battle, raising the stakes as the chefs fight to outlast their rivals and claim the $100,000 grand prize. Only the most resilient, strategic, and adaptive chef will survive island life and the pressure of the competition.

Chopped Castaways is produced by Notional for Food Network

Food Network’s Top 10 – NEW SERIES

Premieres Monday, May 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

With opinions everywhere about where to find the best bites, Food Network cuts through the noise with Food Network’s Top 10 – a new series delivering definitive, crave-worthy rankings of the can’t miss dishes across America. Award-winning chefs break down the bites that are truly worth the hype, the splurge, and even a road trip, with the rankings driven by firsthand experience, expertise, and passionate debate about what makes a truly great dish. Each episode counts down the Top 10 in a craveable category – from Brunch and BBQ to Burgers and Pizza – serving up expert insight, insider intel, saucy secrets, and plenty of hot takes along the way.

Food Network’s Top 10 is produced by O’Malley Productions, Inc. for Food Network

100 Cooks – NEW SERIES

Premieres Sunday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

It is the biggest home cook competition of all time. Actor, television host and former pro football player Terry Crews hosts as 100 of America’s elite home cooks enter the stadium kitchen arena where they will be challenged to the most unpredictable, professional-chef level cooking competition ever. As the competition begins, chefs are selected at random to come to the floor to compete while the “Challenge Mixer” dictates the challenges they will face ranging from fast-paced trivia contests to 30-minute do-or-die cooking battles. Top culinary content creator Nick DiGiovanni and chef and NYT best-selling cookbook author Alex Guarnaschelli are the judges that determine who stays and who goes. Each round’s winner will be given a chance to take the cash or add it to the ever-growing grand prize pot, which starts at $100,000…so as the number of cooks goes down, the grand prize goes up. In the end, 99 chefs will be eliminated, and one talented home cook will prove they are the best of the best with a chance to win up to $250,000.

100 Cooks is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call – NEW SERIES

Premieres July 2026

A fresh take on a classic, Restaurant Impossible: Last Call follows acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and dynamic Canadian restaurateur Jen Agg as they lead the charge to rescue struggling restaurants across North America. This isn’t about a quick fix – it’s about digging into real problems, adapting to a new and challenging restaurant industry, and finding creative, unexpected solutions tailored to each business. While Jen tackles design and front-of-house issues, Aarón gets to work on the culinary side, each assessing exactly what needs to change for the restaurant to thrive. From horrendous Yelp reviews and staff DMs for help to feuding family members, each episode reflects the varying challenges facing today’s restaurateurs. Emotions are high, and the stakes are critical as Aarón and Jen strategize each location’s rescue plan, all while navigating the greater changes happening in an industry being forced to evolve.

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call is produced by RTR Media for Food Network

Line of Fire (wt)- NEW SERIES

Premieres Q3 2026

He is the ultimate competition chef MVP… and now Bobby Flay is leaving it all out there in the arena that matters most for chefs – the restaurant line. For the first time ever, Bobby is bringing together a legendary team of decorated restaurant chefs including Antonia Lofaso, Claudette Zepeda, Michael Jenkins, and Bobby himself to cook on the line, competing against some of the most elite restaurant staffs in the US. Line of Fire (wt) is an all-new culinary team competition unlike any other, seen through an unfiltered documentary lens. No judges. No host. No games. Just dishes scored on a scale of 1-5 stars by real diners, who choose which restaurant served the best meal and won the night. In a packed dining room of hungry diners, critics, and VIP guests, orders fly in as chefs pivot on the fly and anxiously watch the ever-changing leaderboard. It’s the ultimate culinary team sport that pits the best restaurant kitchens in America against Bobby and his All-Stars.

Line of Fire (wt) is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network

Dan the Donut Man – NEW SERIES

Premieres Q1 2027

New series Dan the Donut Man follows Dan Cole – self-proclaimed “Donut Daddy” and Chief Donut Development Engineer at Dunkin’ – as he travels across America in search of culinary inspiration for his innovative, outrageous and sometimes unhinged donuts. After soaking up each city he visits, Dan heads back to his Donut Lab, where he translates those experiences and flavors into two wild donut concepts. Armed with his creations, he returns to the city for taste tests with locals, who determine which donut best represents their hometown. Some donuts will have fans drooling while others may have them scratching their heads – but they’ll all have everyone talking about Dan the Donut Man.

Dan the Donut Man is produced by Artists Equity for Food Network.

Wildcard Kitchen: High Rollers at Sea – NEW SERIES

Premieres Q1 2027

Wildcard Kitchen: High Rollers at Sea takes host Eric Adjepong’s game beyond the kitchen and into international waters, where the rules are different and anything can happen. In this arced tournament, Eric’s invited some of the most memorable chefs from his table. The ones wild enough to say yes, bold enough to compete at sea and talented enough to handle whatever chaos comes their way. Who will be the last chef at the table with the biggest pot of money the game has ever seen.

Wildcard Kitchen: High Rollers at Sea is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network