The Terminal List: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Chris Pratt Series on Prime Video

The Terminal List has its return date set. The action series starring Chris Pratt will return in October with its second season.

Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder also star in the series inspired by the Jack Carr novels. Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Arnold Vosloo, Shiraz Tzarfati were added to the cast for season two.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

“From the best-selling novels of the same name, The Terminal List centers on Navy SEAL Commander “James Reece” (Chris Pratt) as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to upend the world order. This season comes from Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer, where he puts “James Reece” on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list. The psychological revenge thriller of Season One opens up into a globe-trotting espionage thriller taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Joined by returning fan favorites like “Raife Hastings” (Tom Hopper), “Katie Buranek” (Constance Wu), “Mohammed Farooq” (Dar Salim), “Jules Landry” (Luke Hemsworth) and newcomers like “Freddy Strain” (Gabriel Luna), Reece will uncover a conspiracy that reaches from Moscow to Langley and ties into his own family’s history.”

The series returns on October 21st.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season two?