My Lady Jane: Prime Video Orders Historical Comedy Series Based on Lady Jane Grey

My Lady Jane is coming to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the historical comedy based on the life of Lady Jane Grey as told in the novels by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows. Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters have been cast in the series.

Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls) and Meredith Glynn (The Boys) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) will direct the pilot and is a producing director/executive producer. Sarah Bradshaw (Citadel) and Laurie MacDonald are executive producers.

Deadline revealed more about the plot of the series in a press release.

Rising American actress Bader will take on the titular role of Lady Jane. Based on the 2016 YA historical fiction novels, the series will follow an irreverent young Tudor woman who dreads her arranged marriage, only to be surprised when it results in a steamy romance, her being crowned Queen and a heroic mission to save the magical people persecuted by her political rivals. Bluemel will play Grey’s husband Lord Guildford Dudley, and Peters will be King Edward.

A premiere date will be announced by Prime Video at a later time.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching this series? Have you read the novels?