The Kids in the Hall: Prime Video Sets Premiere for Return of Canadian Sketch Comedy Series

The Kids in the Hall is coming to Prime Video soon. The revival of the Canadian sketch comedy series arrives in May, and the streaming service has released two trailers. Eight episodes were ordered for the revival. Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson are all returning for the revival. Guest stars include Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill, and Colin Mochrie.

Prime Video revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Today, at the Prime Video Presents Canada showcase event, Prime Video revealed the premiere date and official trailer for the new Canadian Amazon Original series The Kids in the Hall, produced by Broadway Video. The iconic Canadian comedy troupe – Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson – is back with a new season of their groundbreaking sketch series, featuring a fresh batch of fun offbeat characters and beloved favourites, with sketches that pack a satirical punch, laced with the hilarious, edgy, and fearless comedy The Kids are famous for. The Canadian Amazon Original series The Kids in the Hall will be available exclusively on Prime Video on May 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. First premiering in 1989, the original Emmy-nominated The Kids in the Hall was an alternative comedy sensation that developed a die-hard fanbase while influencing countless comedians and performers. The new season marks the return of The Kids, with eight new episodes featuring all-new sketches from the beloved comedy troupe. The season’s guest stars include Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill, and Colin Mochrie. “Hugely influential and envelope-pushing, The Kids in the Hall returns without missing a beat. The new sketches capture the energy and magic of the original series, and are a true testament to what made the group so successful in the first place,” said Christina Wayne, head of Originals Canada, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to bring The Kids back for their fans to enjoy and introduce them to new audiences around the world on May 13.” “What an amazing gift to put on our old wigs, and even get some new ones… ,” said The Kids in the Hall. The Kids in the Hall is produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Canadian production company Project 10. The Kids in the Hall is created, written, and executive produced by Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney, and Thompson, with executive producers also including Michaels, Britta von Schoeler, and Andy Garland for Broadway Video, Andrew Barnsley and Ben Murray for Project 10, and Garry Campbell. Kelly Makin and Julie Klausner are co-executive producers. Mark Valdez serves as producer for Broadway Video. Other producers include Jen Goodhue, Colin Brunton, Jen Kirkman, Matt Watts, and Norm Hiscock.”

Check out the trailer for The Kids in the Hall below. A NSFW red band trailer can also be found here.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Kids in the Hall? Were you a fan of the original series?