All Creatures Great and Small: Season Six Casting and First Photos Released for PBS Masterpiece Series

All Creatures Great and Small is returning soon for its sixth season, and PBS has released the first photos for the upcoming season. New cast additions have also been announced. The series will return in early 2026 with six episodes and a Christmas special.

Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse star in the period drama, and this season they will be joined by Lucy-Jo Hudson, Gaia Wise, Jonathan Hyde, and Chris Gascoyne. Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons and Lamin Touray are also returning to the Masterpiece series in their recurring roles.

PBS shared the following about season six:

“All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 takes us back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales but, this time, we find our beloved Skeldale gang in a somewhat different situation as we join them in 1945, just as the war in Europe is coming to a close. We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future. This season will see Herriot’s wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other.”

More photos for season six are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this PBS series? Do you plan to watch season six?